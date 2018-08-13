WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

251 FPUS56 KOTX 130322

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

822 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

WAZ031-131130-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

822 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze. Areas

of smoke overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-131130-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

822 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

$$

WAZ037-038-131130-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

822 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-131130-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

822 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke and haze. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ042-131130-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

822 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-131130-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

822 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

$$

