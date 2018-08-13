WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
988 FPUS56 KOTX 130945
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
WAZ031-132345-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 80s
to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ034-035-132345-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to
upper 90s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and
patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
90s.
$$
WAZ037-038-132345-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke and haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy
smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s
to mid 90s.
$$
WAZ041-044-132345-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s
to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower
to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas
of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid
90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
$$
WAZ042-132345-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s.
$$
WAZ043-132345-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s
to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower
to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas
of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid
90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
