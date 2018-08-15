WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Haze. Lows in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze. Smoke overnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze. Smoke overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

