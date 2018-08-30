WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

222 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of

smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

