WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
532 FPUS56 KOTX 110534 AAA
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED
National Weather Service Spokane WA
1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
WAZ031-111800-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows
in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
WAZ034-035-111800-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
WAZ038-111800-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-111800-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s. Lows in
the 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ042-111800-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers near the Cascade crest. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and high
mountain snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Patchy
smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
high mountain snow showers. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
WAZ043-111800-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
