WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

WAZ031-111800-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

WAZ034-035-111800-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s.

WAZ038-111800-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WAZ041-044-111800-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ042-111800-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers near the Cascade crest. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Patchy

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

WAZ043-111800-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1034 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

