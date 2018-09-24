WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

655 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

655 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

655 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

655 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

655 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

655 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

655 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

