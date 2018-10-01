WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018
_____
932 FPUS56 KOTX 012201
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
301 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
WAZ031-021115-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
301 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers overnight.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to
20 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Patchy
blowing dust. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph,
except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-021115-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
301 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Windy. South wind
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,
then patchy blowing dust overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ037-038-021115-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
301 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Snow level 3500 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph,
except west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain
snow showers. Highs in the 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-021115-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
301 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.
Patchy blowing dust overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ042-021115-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
301 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Rainfall amounts less than
a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of mountain snow
showers overnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows
in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain
snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ043-021115-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
301 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Windy. Northwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
_____
