WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
1017 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
1017 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper
30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 40s. Windy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph, except south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around
60 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph,
except southwest 25 to 40 mph in the mountains. In the mountains,
gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
1017 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
1017 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
mountains.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. In the mountains,
gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet in
the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South wind
5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to
35 mph. In the mountains, south wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
1017 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or
snow in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs around 40.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
1017 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southeast
wind 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to
35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow overnight.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 2500 feet in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. West wind 5 to
15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains, southwest
wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
1017 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or
snow in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations possible.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
