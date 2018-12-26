WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

322 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

322 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

322 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in

the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

322 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

20s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

322 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in

the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and around

1 inch in the mountains. Lows 19 to 22. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 15 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 17 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

322 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in

the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. In the mountains, southeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 19 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 22.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

322 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

322 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in

the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow...mainly

at the crest. Lows 19 to 25. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Partly Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 22. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

322 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

