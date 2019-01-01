WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

404 FPUS56 KOTX 011056

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

256 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

WAZ031-020015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

256 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-020015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

256 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-020015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

256 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows 16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ041-044-020015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

256 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain or snow likely. Ice accumulation

of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain

likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ042-020015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

256 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows 18 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the mountains. In the mountains,

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ043-020015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

256 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows 19 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

$$

