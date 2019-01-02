WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019
545 FPUS56 KOTX 021122
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
322 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
WAZ031-030100-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
322 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet
in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph, except south 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain, mountain
snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ034-035-030100-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
322 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light
wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain or snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ037-038-030100-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
322 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain likely in the morning, then
rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow
level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one
tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-030100-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
322 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a
chance of snow and freezing rain overnight. Lows in the 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely and a chance of snow in the
morning, then rain, freezing rain or snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up
to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 3000 feet. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ042-030100-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
322 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s
to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow with
freezing rain likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow with freezing rain likely in the
morning, then rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Ice
accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the 30s.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Breezy. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow level
3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Highs in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
$$
WAZ043-030100-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
322 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s.
$$
