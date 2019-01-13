WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
_____
447 FPUS56 KOTX 131039
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
WAZ037-140130-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
19 to 22.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
$$
WAZ031-140130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ034-140130-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Areas of
freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Areas of
freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40.
$$
WAZ035-140130-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Areas of
dense freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in
the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,
then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ038-140130-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy
freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
19 to 23.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the mid
to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-140130-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning, then
patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then patchy
freezing fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning, then
patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ042-140130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy
freezing fog overnight. Lows 18 to 26.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. East wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows 19 to 29.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
WAZ043-140130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Widespread
dense freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,
then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
_____
