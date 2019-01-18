WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
_____
695 FPUS56 KOTX 181100
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
WAZ031-190015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, becoming light. In the
mountains, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph
decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain or
snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level
5000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind
5 to 15 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level
4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ034-190015-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
WAZ035-190015-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a
tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ038-190015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or snow
overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 1 to
3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower 30s. Gusts up to
30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in
the morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the
mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-190015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches on the
Waterville Plateau. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
20s. Highs in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ042-190015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of
1 to 4 inches valleys and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or
snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 5
inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Wind gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ043-190015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in
the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
20s. Highs in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather