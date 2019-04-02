WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019
035 FPUS56 KOTX 020941
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
241 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
WAZ031-030015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
241 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In
the mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in
the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-030015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
241 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
$$
WAZ038-030015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
241 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in the
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
WAZ041-044-030015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
241 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
50s.
$$
WAZ042-030015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
241 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers
in the morning, then rain and mountain snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level
4500 feet, rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ043-030015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
241 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.
$$
