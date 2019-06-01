WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019

_____

674 FPUS56 KOTX 011008

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

308 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

WAZ031-020100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

308 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then clear overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-020100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

308 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ038-020100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

308 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. In the mountains, gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-020100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

308 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ042-020100-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

308 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

WAZ043-020100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

308 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

