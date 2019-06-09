WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

_____

146 FPUS56 KOTX 090925

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

225 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

WAZ031-092315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

225 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-092315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

225 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 80s. Light wind,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-092315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

225 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-092315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

225 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ042-092315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

225 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-092315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

225 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

