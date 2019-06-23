WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers near the Cascade

crest. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

