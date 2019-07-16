WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs in the 70s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Breezy. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, south wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

