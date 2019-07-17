WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent along the crest. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to near 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

