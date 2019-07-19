WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 18, 2019

_____

801 FPUS56 KOTX 190954

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

254 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

WAZ031-192345-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

254 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-192345-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

254 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-192345-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

254 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-192345-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

254 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with evening gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ042-192345-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

254 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-192345-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

254 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather