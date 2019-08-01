WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

105 FPUS56 KOTX 011002

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

302 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

WAZ031-020045-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

302 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms with little or

no rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-020045-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

302 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with little or

no rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ037-038-020045-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

302 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. In

the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear becoming partly cloudy overnight. A

chance of thunderstorms with little or no rain overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. In the mountains, gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-020045-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

302 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Gusts up to 20 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms with little or

no rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ042-020045-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

302 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

near the Cascade crest. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ043-020045-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

302 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. A chance

of thunderstorms with little or no rain overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

