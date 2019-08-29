WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
914 FPUS56 KOTX 291006
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
WAZ031-300015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ034-035-300015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,
then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ038-300015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-300015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
$$
WAZ042-300015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ043-300015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
