WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

_____

812 FPUS56 KOTX 120956

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

256 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

WAZ031-130045-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

256 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-130045-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

256 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ037-038-130045-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

256 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-130045-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

256 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ042-130045-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

256 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon along the crest. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-130045-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

256 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

