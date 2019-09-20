WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

213 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

