WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019
413 FPUS56 KOTX 240923
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019
WAZ031-242330-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. In the mountains,
southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.
West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.
Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. In the
mountains, gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper
50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-242330-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.
West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ038-242330-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains,
northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-242330-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.
West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ042-242330-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the
mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to
15 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows
in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
$$
WAZ043-242330-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
$$
