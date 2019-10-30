WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
_____
809 FPUS56 KOTX 300910
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
210 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
WAZ031-302315-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
210 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...Near Record Low Temperatures Early This Morning...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 22. Gusts up to 20 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-302315-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
210 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...Near Record Low Temperatures Early This Morning...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 20. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 23. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ038-302315-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
210 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-302315-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
210 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 22.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ042-302315-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
210 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s
to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ043-302315-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
210 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
_____
