WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
542 FPUS56 KOTX 161038
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
238 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
WAZ031-170115-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
238 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ034-035-170115-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
238 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
$$
WAZ038-170115-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
238 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in
the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Highs in the 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-170115-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
238 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ042-170115-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
238 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Little or no high
mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
in the mountains. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch
possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.
$$
WAZ043-170115-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
238 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.
$$
