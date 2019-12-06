WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
234 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
234 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level
5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely mainly in the morning.
Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
234 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain, freezing rain or
snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain or snow
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 30. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s.
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
234 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.
Patchy fog. Highs around 40.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain
overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain or snow in the
morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to
lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy
freezing fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy
freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
234 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and up to 1 inch in the
mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
234 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain
overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Patchy fog. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
234 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
234 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow overnight.
Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain or snow
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
