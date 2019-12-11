WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

259 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

259 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow early in the

morning. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches except

less than 1 inch Deer Park and Springdale area. Snow level rising

to 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. In the

mountains, southeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph overnight, Gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. In the mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows

in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

259 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulations around an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

evening, then rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph

in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

259 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A 50 percent chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch Wilbur

area. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

259 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain or snow

overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches valleys and 4 to 7

inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts

up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. In the mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

259 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow mainly in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

259 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

70 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches at the crest.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow in the mountains. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 15 to 25

mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow mainly near the Cascade crest. Snow accumulations

5 to 10 inches in the mountains near the crest. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. In the mountains, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

except snow likely near the Cascade crest. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow except

snow likely near the Cascade crest. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

259 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

