WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
108 FPUS56 KOTX 011059
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
WAZ031-020015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5000
feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30
mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90
percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph in the mountains.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph,
except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-020015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ037-020015-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.
$$
WAZ038-020015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
15 to 25 mph in the mountains.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s. In the mountains, gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-020015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,
freezing rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.
$$
WAZ042-020015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy, snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ043-020015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level
2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
$$
