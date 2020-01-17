WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020
504 FPUS56 KOTX 170703 AAA
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED
National Weather Service Spokane WA
1103 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
WAZ032-171215-
Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy
1103 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ031-171215-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
1103 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
19 to 22. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
morning, becoming light. In the mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South wind 15 to
25 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ034-035-171215-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
1103 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 20. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to
10 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
$$
WAZ037-038-171215-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
1103 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow
overnight. Lows 17 to 21.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
lower 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-171215-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
1103 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 15. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows
16 to 21. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the
30s. Lows in the 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ042-171215-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
1103 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows 5 to 14.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow along the Cascade crest.
Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows
14 to 19. In the mountains, southeast wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ043-171215-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
1103 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 14.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow
overnight. Lows 15 to 18.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.
Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Patchy
freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
$$
