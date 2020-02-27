WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

255 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

255 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

255 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

255 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

255 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

255 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

255 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

