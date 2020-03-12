WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

326 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

326 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Saturday night...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 19.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 17 to

23.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

326 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Saturday night...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 16 to 22. Windy. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy.

Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. Lows

14 to 18.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows 14 to

21.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s.

Lows 19 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

326 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Saturday night...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 12 to 17. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Colder. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 15. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows 19 to 26.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

326 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Saturday night...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 18 to 21. Windy. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 15 to

17.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Lows 18 to 23.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

326 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Saturday night...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to

4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 14 to 20. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16. Highs

in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows 19 to 27.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

326 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Saturday night...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 19 to 22. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 14 to

18.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows 14 to 21.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s. Lows

19 to 23.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

