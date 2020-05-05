WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the 50s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

226 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

226 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

226 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain and mountain snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

