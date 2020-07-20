WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s.

Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather