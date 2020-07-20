WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
338 FPUS56 KOTX 200218
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
WAZ031-201100-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-201100-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s.
Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ035-201100-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West wind
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ037-201100-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-201100-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ041-044-201100-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-201100-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ043-201100-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
717 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather