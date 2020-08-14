WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

206 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

WAZ031-142300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

206 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

$$

WAZ034-142300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

206 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 101 to 103. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104.

Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ035-142300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

206 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 101 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs 99 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs 96 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ037-142300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

206 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ038-142300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

206 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-142300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

206 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 101.

Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ042-142300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

206 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ043-142300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

206 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 94 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

