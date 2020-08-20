WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Washington Palouse-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport,

and Rockford

216 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of sprinkles. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

216 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

sprinkles. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

sprinkles. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

216 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. A

chance of sprinkles. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

216 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to

upper 80s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of smoke in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

sprinkles in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

