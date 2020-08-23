WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

217 FPUS56 KOTX 232112

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

WAZ031-241100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Haze overnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-241100-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

211 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ035-241100-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

211 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ037-241100-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ038-241100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-241100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ042-241100-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ043-241100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather