WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with
little or no rain in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to
upper 70s.
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the 50s.
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper
50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 40s to upper 50s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper
50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s.
