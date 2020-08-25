WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

438 FPUS56 KOTX 250052

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

WAZ031-251100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with

little or no rain in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

$$

WAZ034-251100-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ035-251100-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ037-251100-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

$$

WAZ038-251100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-251100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ042-251100-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-251100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

551 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

$$

_____

