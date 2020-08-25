WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

