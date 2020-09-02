WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in

the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy. West wind

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

