WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

WAZ032-132300-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows around 60. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ031-132300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-132300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then haze and

areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ035-132300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then haze and

areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ037-132300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ038-132300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then haze and

areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-132300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then haze and

patchy smoke overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ042-132300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then haze and

patchy smoke overnight. Lows in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-132300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then haze and

patchy smoke overnight. Lows in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

$$

