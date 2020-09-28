WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020

_____

302 FPUS56 KOTX 280627

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1126 PM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

WAZ031-281100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1126 PM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-281100-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1126 PM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ035-281100-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1126 PM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ037-281100-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

1126 PM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog and areas of frost in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ038-281100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1126 PM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-281100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1126 PM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ042-281100-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1126 PM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ043-281100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1126 PM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

_____

