WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
226 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
WAZ031-022300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
226 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
WAZ034-022300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
226 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WAZ035-022300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
226 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
WAZ037-022300-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
226 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
WAZ038-022300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
226 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
WAZ041-044-022300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
226 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
WAZ042-022300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
226 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
WAZ043-022300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
226 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
