WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2020
159 FPUS56 KOTX 180912
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
211 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020
WAZ031-182300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
211 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon,
Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Breezy.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ034-182300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
211 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
WAZ035-182300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
211 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ037-182300-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
211 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.
Lows in the 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ038-182300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
211 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no mountain
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-182300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
211 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon, Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ042-182300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
211 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no high mountain snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and high mountain snow overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and high mountain snow.
Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow
showers. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ043-182300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
211 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
