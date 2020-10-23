WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

321 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

WAZ031-232300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

321 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet overnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west 10 to

20 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 15. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 17.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

WAZ034-232300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

321 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to

24. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

WAZ035-232300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

321 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE HIGHWAY 2 CORRIDOR ACROSS THE

UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN...

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the

20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 17. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 16.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

12 to 21.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ037-232300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

321 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

overnight. In the mountains, east wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 12.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 10 to

16. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 14 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ038-232300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

321 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to

23. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ041-044-232300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

321 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS AROUND WENATCHEE

AND CHELAN...

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

16 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ042-232300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

321 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in

the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ043-232300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

321 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 18. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

