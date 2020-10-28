WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

IDZ001-004-282300-

Northern Panhandle-Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Eastport, Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, and Mullan

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ032-282300-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ031-282300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ034-035-282300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

WAZ037-282300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ038-282300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ041-044-282300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ042-282300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

sprinkles and flurries. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ043-282300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. A chance of sprinkles in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

