WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020

170 FPUS56 KOTX 031117

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

316 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

WAZ031-040000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

316 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WAZ034-035-040000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

316 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the 60s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ037-040000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

316 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 19. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ038-040000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

316 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. Highs in

the 30s.

WAZ041-044-040000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

316 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ042-040000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

316 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and high mountain snow in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. No high

mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. In the mountains, gusts

up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ043-040000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

316 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

