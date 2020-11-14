WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020
_____
294 FPUS56 KOTX 140657
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
WAZ033-141200-
Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,
Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow
likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level
2500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ032-141200-
Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow
likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
$$
WAZ031-141200-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. A
chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing
to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow
likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.
Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper
40s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ034-141200-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain overnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and
a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the
30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ035-141200-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the evening, then rain
or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ037-038-141200-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow
overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to
3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to
upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ041-141200-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to
lower 30s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow
likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ042-141200-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY FOR THE
CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN COLES CORNER AND
STEVENS PASS...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow
level 3000 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the
upper 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ043-141200-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow
likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level
2000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level
2500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ044-141200-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
1057 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the evening, then rain
or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
