WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021

711 FPUS56 KOTX 221014

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

WAZ031-230000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

214 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ034-230000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

214 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ035-230000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

214 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

$$

WAZ037-038-230000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

214 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to

23. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 25.

$$

WAZ041-044-230000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

214 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ042-230000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

214 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ043-230000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

214 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 19. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

